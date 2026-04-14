U.S. Space Force selects Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin for Vandenberg site

The U.S. Space Force has selected Blue Origin to continue in the process for final determination of a lease at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The selection advances discussions with Space Launch Delta 30 regarding detailed terms and conditions to obtain a real property use agreement.

The agreement would allow for the development and operation of heavy or super-heavy vertical space launch capabilities at Space Launch Complex-14.

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000, was selected in response to a Request for Information issued in December 2025.

"The down-selection of Blue Origin to continue in the process for final determination of a lease at SLC-14 represents a critical milestone at the Vandenberg Spaceport. By taking the next steps to further develop heavy and super-heavy space launch capabilities at SLC-14, we’re continuing to unleash our capacity to execute full-spectrum space operations for the nation," U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III said.

The Request for Information was issued to identify launch service providers capable of providing large-scale launch operations at SLC-14, an undeveloped location at the southernmost point of the base.

This effort supports the U.S. Space Force Commercial Space Strategy, enhances national security and aligns with federal space objectives.

Respondents were evaluated based on technical capability, financial maturity and alignment with U.S. government requirements.

The selection of Blue Origin reflects the company's ability to meet these criteria and contribute to the development of heavy or super-heavy launch capabilities at the base.

Space Launch Complex-14 is considered the most viable site at Vandenberg Space Force Base for heavy and super-heavy launch operations due to its location.

Several crucial milestones must be achieved before any construction or launch activities can commence, including safety assessments and an environmental impact analysis.

The timeline for increased launch activity will depend on the completion of the safety and environmental analysis and subsequent infrastructure development.

Officials say expanding launch operations at Vandenberg is expected to create jobs, drive economic growth, enhance the region’s role in assured access to space and increase national security.