Unarmed Minuteman III missile launch scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch is scheduled for early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The May 20 operational test launch is planned between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. from the north base area.

Air Force Global Strike Command says the launch, designated GT 256, was scheduled years in advance and is not connected to current world events.

Officials say the test is designed to validate the readiness, accuracy, and effectiveness of the Minuteman III weapon system.