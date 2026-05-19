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Unarmed Minuteman III missile launch scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy/Chris Okula
File - An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Chris Okula)
Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
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An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch is scheduled for early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The May 20 operational test launch is planned between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. from the north base area.

Air Force Global Strike Command says the launch, designated GT 256, was scheduled years in advance and is not connected to current world events.

Officials say the test is designed to validate the readiness, accuracy, and effectiveness of the Minuteman III weapon system.

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