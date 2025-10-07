Upcoming pavement repairs and tree work to cause travel delays in Lompoc

Drivers headed through Lompoc may encounter some delays over the next couple of weeks as Caltrans begins pavement repairs and tree work in the area.

The agency says crews will be removing trees near 112 North H Street and just north of State Route 246 near Walnut Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During that time, Caltrans officials say the left lane on the highways will be closed in each direction.

Next week, pavement repairs will be taking place between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the agency.

The left lane will also be closed for the duration of the pavement work.

Caltrans says drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes in the area.

All businesses near the project will reportedly remain open.