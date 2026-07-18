Vandenberg Airman killed in heavy equipment accident

Vandenberg Space Force Base is mourning the loss of Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna, who died Thursday, July 16 following an on-base heavy equipment accident.

Base officials said the 23-year-old Airman was operating heavy equipment when it rolled down an embankment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by a Safety Investigation Board, and the Santa Barbara County Coroner has not yet determined the official cause of death.

Officials say Eneluna joined the Air Force in March 2024 and arrived at Vandenberg later that year for his first duty assignment.

Raised in the Philippines and calling St. Louis, Missouri, his hometown, he served with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron's Pavements and Equipment Flight, where teammates remembered him for his strong work ethic, positive attitude, and willingness to help others.

In a statement, Space Launch Delta 30 Commander Col. James T. Horne III said Eneluna made a lasting impression through his dedication and genuine care for others, extending condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Airmen.

Memorial service details have not yet been announced. Base officials say additional information will be released as the investigation continues.