On Wednesday, November 18 officials announced beaches at Vandenberg Space Force Base will remain closed until further notice as dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding threaten the coastline.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to coincide with high tide Wednesday night, increasing the risk of coastal flooding and large waves reaching farther onto beaches and into low-lying areas.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the water, avoid closed beaches and access points, and follow posted warning signs.

Beach closures will remain in effect until further notice.