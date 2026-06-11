Vandenberg Space Force Base to hold "Mission Update" event in Ojai

Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude its four-part community speaker series, “Mission Update,” with a public event in Ojai on Monday, June 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kent Hall Council Chambers on the Ojai City Hall Campus.

The event is the final stop in a series designed to connect directly with Central Coast residents, provide updates on Vandenberg’s mission, and address community questions about rocket launches and sonic booms. Previous sessions have been held in Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria.

Attendees will hear from U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, who will discuss Vandenberg’s role in national defense, space launch operations, and assured access to space.

The program will also provide updates on ongoing research related to sonic booms associated with launch activity from Vandenberg Space Force Base and offer residents an opportunity to ask questions.

The event is free and open to the public:

