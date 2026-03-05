Vandenberg Village residents report chlorine smell, discoloration as district upgrades water filtration system

Some Vandenberg Village residents say their tap water has recently developed a strong chlorine smell and, at times, a brown tint — changes the Vandenberg Village Community Services District (VVCSD) says are related to an ongoing filtration system upgrade.

“It’s like you’re brushing your teeth and showering in a chlorinated pool,” said resident Michelle Iserina.

She added that the issue has been hard to ignore and pointed to what she believes is staining in her tub as a result.

“My shower doesn’t look clean, but it is clean, so you can see just that brown.”

Crystal Bermudez Michelle Iserina shared as much as she cleans her tub, the brown residue has tainted the tub.

Another resident, Tony Vassallo, reached out to KSBY News with concerns after noticing a change in the water.

“But then the taste itself also was not very pleasant,” he said.

Vassallo said he contacted the VVCSD and was told the change was related to an upgrade project.

“They were forthcoming and said they were upgrading the filtration system and that it would take a couple of weeks,” he said.

In responses shared with KSBY, VVCSD General Manager Cynthia Allen said the district is upgrading its filtration system and acknowledged residents may notice changes during the work.

"We are upgrading our filtration system and notified our customers on January 21 about the project. The notice can be found on our website. The filter removes iron and manganese—naturally occurring minerals that are safe to consume but can affect the water’s taste, odor, and appearance. Although these aesthetic issues may be noticeable, the water remains safe to drink. More information about secondary contaminants in drinking water can be found on the EPA’s website."

Allen also addressed the chlorine smell some residents reported.

"The increased chlorine smell is because we are disinfecting the water without filtering it. This allows the chlorine to remain in the water longer. We are required by law to deliver some chlorine with the water; the amount is just a little bit more than normal. The brown coloration is the iron. It’s the same iron people take supplements for, so it is safe, just not very pleasant."



Allen said filter media is typically replaced on a long cycle.

“The filter media is generally changed every 10 years (it needs to be replaced periodically, just like the water filter in your refrigerator).”

She said the current work includes additional changes aimed at improving the system in the long term.

“This year, we are also upgrading the filter system and changing the disinfection chemicals in an attempt to reduce the amount of chlorine we use and improve the water quality.”

Allen said the district’s original completion target shifted due to weather.

“Our original completion date was Monday, March 2, but our contractor was unable to work during the rain.”

She said work resumed and the district expects filtering to restart soon.

“They are on-site now, completing the final phase of the project this week. Barring unforeseen complications, we should be able to resume filtering the water no later than Monday, March 9.”

Some residents have purchased at-home water testing kits while changes in taste and odor have been noticeable. In her statement, Allen said home-kit accuracy varies and that regulated testing detects much lower concentrations.

"The accuracy of the home kit depends on the kit's quality and the constituents being tested. We are required to test for concentrations that are much lower than home kits can detect. Our water samples are sent to a professional laboratory each week, and the laboratory reports those test results to the State Water Resources Control Board. We release our water quality report to our customers annually, before July 1. It is available on our website."

Allen said the filtration project totals $675,000 and is financed in a way she says does not directly change rates.

“This $675K project is amortized over 30 years, so it does not directly impact the rates.”

While the district says the water is safe to drink, residents told KSBY the changes have affected their routines and confidence in the tap water. Vassallo said his household has avoided using tap water for drinking during the project.

“So we’ve been going on bottled water this entire time as far as drinking water goes,” he said.

The Vandenberg Village Community Services District says filtering should resume no later than Monday, March 9, barring unforeseen complications, and that customers were notified about the project on January 21.