What Blue Origin's selection means for a proposed new launch site at Vandenberg SFB

Blue Origin has been selected to move forward with a proposed launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Back in January, the U.S. Space Force issued a Request for Information to identify companies interested in developing a launch site at Space Launch Complex-14, also known as SLC-14. Now, Blue Origin has been selected to continue in the process toward a potential lease agreement.

SLC-14 is currently an undeveloped site located at the southernmost point of the base and has been identified as the most viable location for heavy and super-heavy launch operations.

For some residents, the potential for increased launch activity is both exciting and uncertain. Roy Moran, a Lompoc native, said he supports the idea of expanded launch activity. “I think it’s good,” he said.

At the same time, he said he still has questions about what the project could bring, asking, “But is it, do we got the right people doing it? That could be the question.”

In a statement to KSBY, Blue Origin said:

Blue Origin appreciates the Space Force’s confidence in selecting us to pursue a launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base, and we look forward to a strong partnership.





Establishing a New Glenn launch site to provide efficient access to high-inclination orbits for our customers is a priority, and SLC-14 represents a viable option. We are committed to supporting this effort and the communities we launch from. Blue Origin spokesperson

Officials say the project could bring economic benefits, but emphasize it is still in early stages.

According to a Space Launch Delta 30 spokesperson:

Development at Space Launch Complex 14 (SLC-14) is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth and strengthen the region’s role in the space sector."



The proposed increase in launches will depend on Blue Origin’s development plans and infrastructure readiness. Significant infrastructure development is required before launch operations can begin. The site identified as SLC-14 is undeveloped land far from existing utilities and will require substantial infrastructure development before it can be used for launches.



The Department of the Air Force is required to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to identify potential environmental impacts. The NEPA process must be completed prior to any construction or launch activity at SLC-14. Timelines for construction and operations at SLC-14 will ultimately depend on Blue Origin’s development plans and infrastructure readiness.



Blue Origin’s selection advances discussions with Space Launch Delta 30 regarding the terms and conditions of a real property use agreement (lease) for SLC-14. Safety assessments and environmental analysis must be completed before a lease can be finalized.



Blue Origin was selected to support the development of heavy and super-heavy launch capabilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The introduction of a heavy or super-heavy launch capability at VSFB, through the development of SLC-14, is a strategic priority, enhancing our ability to meet future space launch requirements. Heavy and super-heavy launch capabilities enable larger payloads and innovative mission designs critical to maintaining U.S. leadership in space. Space Launch Delta 30 spokesperson

Lompoc Mayor James Mosby says the project could bring long-term economic opportunities to the region. “This could be another one of those game changers that we’re looking for in Lompoc,” he said.

He also pointed to the potential for more local employment. “A lot of the people in the community are looking for those things called jobs,” he said.

While Blue Origin’s selection marks a significant step forward, the project remains in the planning phase.

Before any construction or launch activity begins, the Space Force says environmental analysis, safety assessments and infrastructure development must be completed.

The timeline for future launches at SLC-14 will depend on how quickly those steps move forward.

