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Women's Fire Camp in Lompoc builds skills in young women

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KSBY
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Allan Hancock College held its annual women's fire camp on Saturday at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The camp was designed for young women between the ages of 15 and 25. Participants got to learn hands-on firefighting skills such as rope rescue and ladder operations.

Instructors and professional female firefighters mentored the participants. Organizers say the goal is to build confidence and provide insight into fire service careers.

The event wrapped up with a job fair featuring local fire departments.

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