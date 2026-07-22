Young recruits get hands-on training at Lompoc fire camp

Some children in Lompoc are learning the ropes of firefighting in the Jr. Firefighters Camp.

Held this week at Station #1, children ages 7 though 10 are exploring the station and learning about what it takes to be a firefighter.

"So we're putting out fires at the thing. There's an oven and we use the lid to put out that one, and then we use the fire extinguisher for the other one. And the other time we got wet with the hose, we did the house with the pretend fire and they squirted us with the hose," said Georgia, one camp attendee.

During the three-day camp, all junior firefighters gained hands-on experience with real firefighting equipment and received a firefighter shirt and hat.

