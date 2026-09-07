5th annual Baywood Lighted Boat Parade returns to Los Osos

The 5th annual Baywood Lighted Boat Parade returned to the water in Los Osos over the weekend.

People decorated boats and floats to paddle out on the bay, allowing spectators to watch the fun from the shore. Additionally, the event featured live music from the Cimo Brothers

Santa Maria Resident Victoria Regaldo shared, "We came out here early because we were hoping to get a really good spot. We're not sure what we're going to see because this is our first time coming out here. But we're excited. We went to a boat parade in Morro Bay, and it was really nice. That's why we decided to come out today."

To wrap up the event, organizers handed out trophies for the best boats and floats.