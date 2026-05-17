Art event in Los Osos supports criminal justice reform

Restorative Partners held its "Bridging the Gap - Art for Change" immersive art event on Saturday at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos. The event aimed to change how people view the criminal justice system.

The event featured artwork created by people impacted by the justice system. Guests watched live art demonstrations and had the opportunity to purchase original pieces.

The event also included food, live entertainment, and activities for children.

Organizers say money raised from the event will help people in recovery transition back into the community.