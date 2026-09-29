Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Los Osos

Cal Fire will be conducting a prescribed burn at Morro Dunes Ecological Reserve in Los Osos from Tuesday, September 29 through Thursday, October 1.

There is a possibility that the burning will also happen Tuesday, October 6 through Thursday, October 9, depending on weather conditions.

Cal Fire says crews will be burning piles of cut vegetation as part of a habitat restoration process.

The operation is intended to help promote regeneration of three rare, threatened, and endangered plant species.

The species are Bishop pine, Morro manzanita, and Indian Knob mountainbalm. All three are either fire-dependent or benefit from fire.

The project will also reduce the amount of flammable vegetation in the area that could contribute to wildfire risk.

Fire personnel will be on sight during the operation.

Cal Fire says smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas. Residents are advised not to report the fire unless there is an emergency.