Cancer Bash in Los Osos supports local cancer patients

The South Bay Community Center in Los Osos came alive with the Cancer Bash Festival, an event filled with live music, delicious food and drinks, raffles, and a silent auction. Attendees enjoyed performances from bands including the Driftwood Brothers, Shane Stoneman Band, and The Probes.

Event co-founder Courtney Laugharn expressed the spirit behind the festival,

"We want it to be fun. We want lively music. We want to dance. We want to celebrate. It is emotional, amazing, and impactful, but we can also have fun. All of our musicians donate, and we have people calling us every year.”

All proceeds from the Cancer Bash will benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, helping provide support and resources for children with cancer and their families.