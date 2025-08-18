Final draft of Los Osos Valley Road Corridor Concept Plan to go before county supervisors

The final draft for the Los Osos Valley Road Corridor Concept Plan is being presented at Tuesday’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“There’s a lot of traffic on Los Osos Valley Road,” said Myron Hood of Los Osos.

The corridor concept plan encompasses the section of road from Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo through Montaña de Oro in Los Osos.

“There are also a lot of people walking beside it, so we really need some improvements, particularly between the community center and Monarch Grove Elementary School,” Hood said.

Changes to that section would include a dedicated bike and pedestrian path running from the community park up to Monarch Grove Elementary. Los Osos Community Advisory Council Chair Deborah Howe says it’s needed.

“People literally have to walk on the edge of the road. There’s not even a bike path there,” she said.

“It’s uncomfortable because I've walked it several times. You are always worried about the traffic when you’re walking, and when you’re driving, you are worried about the people walking,” Hood said.

Other work would include a landscaped median in front of the Los Osos Shopping Center, changing the road to one lane in each direction.

“It gives you the impression that the road is narrower even though it’s not narrower. It gives you that feeling that you should slow down instead of going fast,” Howe said.

“I think that would probably be a good idea because people come in and out of the parking lot and probably help people who are in cars see a designated area,” said Mike Milanesi of Los Osos.

But not everyone agrees. “It works pretty well the way it is,” Hood said.

A roundabout at Foothill Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo is also a part of the final draft.

“It’s just going to back up traffic even more. People are used to the lights now. They get by very easily," Hood said.

“I like roundabouts personally, they keep the traffic flow going,” Milanesi said.

Howe also pointed out a traffic calming effort planned near the mobile home parks where the road starts to widen as you enter Los Osos.

“Changing the striping of the road in this corridor plan will create less ability for people to speed,” Howe said.

According to County Transportation Project Manager Tyler English, the plan was funded through a SLOCOG grant. The implementation will rely on development within the community for various local, state and federal grants to be awarded.

English said the corridor plan relied on public input to create the community’s vision of what they would like to see. He says the project website received 613 map-based comments and 748 survey responses, along with staffing booths at community events.

Tyler says other themes from the community included reducing travel speeds and enhancing crossing opportunities.

Howe says county supervisors need to approve the corridor plan in order for the improvements to be funded. They’re set to discuss the issue on Tuesday.