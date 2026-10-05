Firefighters respond to residential structure fire in Los Osos

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Los Osos on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at about 10:05 a.m. at the All About Dogs property along Los Osos Valley Road, across from the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.

CAL FIRE SLO described the structure fire as "well involved." The fire has since been knocked down.

According to fire officials, the residents were not home when the fire broke out. One of the family's dogs was reported to have died in the fire, while several others survived.

One-way traffic control is in place along Los Osos Valley Road for emergency equipment.

CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire was assisted by San Luis Obispo City Fire and the California Men's Colony Fire Department.