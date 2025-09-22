First Five SLO County hosts International Festival in Los Osos

First Five in San Luis Obispo County hosted its International Festival today at the saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Los Osos.

The event featured live music, and raffles,and aimed to celebrate culture and ethnic diversity.

The festival also featured a variety of food vendors with dishes from countries across the world like Mexico, Peru, and more.

“I enjoy, like, spending time with, like, family and friends and I came here to see, but also spend time with my friends here. And I feel like, and they, they have all sorts of kind of cultures.” said Dia Celaya, who attended the event.

There was also an international parade of nations, activities for children, and even a silent auction.