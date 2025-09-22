Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLos Osos

Actions

First Five SLO County hosts International Festival in Los Osos

LOS OSOS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL SVO.00_00_19_28.Still002.jpg
KSBY
LOS OSOS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL SVO.00_00_19_28.Still002.jpg
Posted

First Five in San Luis Obispo County hosted its International Festival today at the saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Los Osos.

The event featured live music, and raffles,and aimed to celebrate culture and ethnic diversity.

The festival also featured a variety of food vendors with dishes from countries across the world like Mexico, Peru, and more.

“I enjoy, like, spending time with, like, family and friends and I came here to see, but also spend time with my friends here. And I feel like, and they, they have all sorts of kind of cultures.” said Dia Celaya, who attended the event.

There was also an international parade of nations, activities for children, and even a silent auction.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community