Hazards in Los Osos is holding a fundraiser Wednesday evening to support David Bennett's family, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the family.

In a social media post, Hazards said the business wanted to help ease the burden on David’s mother and siblings and give the community an opportunity to show the family they are not alone.

The fundraiser runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Due to the size of the business and the overwhelming community response, Hazards is accepting walk-in orders only. Online and phone orders are suspended for the evening.

The restaurant is also creating a community space for dine-in customers to gather and show their support.

David Bennett was a 16-year-old San Luis Obispo High School student who was autistic and nonverbal. He ran out of his classroom last Wednesday and was found dead near Cal Poly the following day, prompting an outpouring of community support for his mother and siblings.