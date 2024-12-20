How to protest the trash rate increase proposal in Los Osos

If you are a Mission Country Disposal customer in Los Osos, you may have received a notice in the mail for an upcoming meeting about a proposed 13% trash rate increase.

KSBY

Mission Country Disposal is proposing the above trash rates due to increases in organic processing costs, landfill disposal costs, and collection costs like labor, vehicles, and operating expenses.

While the Los Osos Community Services District tentatively approved the new rates in November, there is still a chance for residents to protest the increase.

Information on how to file a protest was mailed to garbage customers last month.

Written protests must be mailed or delivered to the Los Osos CSD office by the end of the next public hearing. Only one protest per parcel will be counted.

A 50% plus one vote is needed for the proposed rates not to go through.

If a protest fails, the new rates could become effective on January 1 of next year.

The public meeting will be held on January 9 at 6 p.m. at the CSD office meeting room.