On Saturday in Los Osos, locals took to the streets to protest the Trump administration and its latest actions to reduce the government workforce.

Dozens of people holding signs gathered at the corner of Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cars driving by honked in support of their demonstration.

Saturday's protest comes almost two weeks after the "Not My Presidents Day" protests, which happened both locally and in cities across the country.