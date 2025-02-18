Los Osos CSD is looking into buying former Sunnyside School site

The Los Osos Community Services District is interested in purchasing the former Sunnyside School site. The CSD recently received a letter from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District notifying them they have 60 days to decide if they would like to submit an offer.

Los Osos CSD General Manager Ron Munds describes the 12-acre school site located off Los Osos Valley Road as unique.

“Right in the middle of town and can be zoned for several uses,” Munds said.

With a population of 14,400, Los Osos only has one community park. Deborah Howe would like to see more available open space.

“We’re all cramped together using this tiny community park that exists here, and this Sunnyside location is perfect,” said Deborah Howe, Los Osos Community Advisory Council Chair.

Valued at just over $6 million, the county has expressed interest in purchasing the property but says that due to the cost, the CSD would have to take the lead.

“The county does want to stay involved and partner in some way. What that means hasn’t been worked out yet,” Munds said.

“I’m hopeful that the combined efforts of this partnership have real promise to realize the vision of an important addition to the community of Los Osos,” said San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

Options for the CSD include bringing in stakeholders like recreational leagues, but community help is also needed.

“Because there is going to need to be a significant financial contribution from the community to support this purchase,” Munds said.

The site is currently leased to a preschool, a Waldorf school, and a CAL FIRE training center.

“The Waldorf school and daycare is a significant part of this location. We are hoping this space can serve many needs,” Howe said.

KSBY reached out to the preschool’s owner and director and was told she’s hoping to be able to continue leasing her space and providing care to children in the community.

“We matter too. Our families matter,” said Ashtane Brixler, Stepping Stone University Preschool owner and director.

Munds said that could be a possibility should the CSD move forward with the purchase.

“Yes, strong possibility that those uses can continue,” Munds said.

In the meantime, the CSD has hired a consulting firm to help with initial plans and cost estimates. Those results are expected to be available at a town hall meeting next month.

“We’ll see if we can afford to move forward, and it’s really up to the community,” Munds said.

The town hall meeting will be held on Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Sunnyside auditorium.

CAL FIRE said it would move the training center to another location if they do lose their lease. KSBY News also reached out to the Wishing Well School for comment but has not heard back.