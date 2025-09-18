Los Osos CSD surveys registered voters on former school site acquisition

The Los Osos Community Services District hired an outside company to survey people in the community, asking whether they’d approve a ballot measure to acquire the former Sunnyside school site, a 12-acre property located off Los Osos Valley Road.

Around 400 responses were logged.

“And the outcome was favorable in terms of about 63% of the respondents were leaning yes to most likely to vote yes on a ballot measure. About 29–30% were less likely,” said Los Osos CSD general manager Ron Munds.

If the board decides to move forward with the purchase, the next steps would include negotiating costs with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, which owns the $6 million site.

“That will come quickly and be resolved quickly, so we have a good indication by mid-October if the measure will move forward or not,” Munds said.

The survey also asked for specific input on the need for more parks and recreational space in town 76% of those surveyed said there was a need, while 20% said there was little to no need.

“I would like to have it multi-use for sports and for teaching, and for community access,” said Rick Heather, Los Osos resident.

“I would like to see it where it does stay for something within the community,” said Cindy Maxwell, Los Osos resident.

If a ballot measure is passed, residents could be looking at paying $185 more per year, or $15 a month, in property taxes. That price is broken into two pieces: $85 would go towards the acquisition costs, which would be paid off within 15 years, and $100 would remain for ongoing operations and maintenance.

“That’s a small price to pay for keeping this community as close to as it is,” Heather said.

“If we have to pay, that’s going to be tough on people on a fixed income,” Maxwell said.

KSBY asked Munds what would happen if the CSD did not acquire the site.

“If we’re not successful in acquiring, they will open it up to the highest bidder, and that would be private development,” Munds said.

If the CSD board decides to move forward with a ballot measure, the citizens group would take the reins with the ballot initiative.

“They will need to file a notice of intent with the clerk-recorder’s office for a ballot measure. Then they would have to go out and collect signatures from registered voters. It’s about 10% of the registered voters, which is a little over 1,000 signatures,” Munds said.

Once signatures are validated and cleared by the clerk-recorder, Munds says the group is hoping to have the ballot measure land on the June primary elections in 2026.

“This is a citizen initiative, and it’s really important for the citizens to be on board or not and let us know what they feel,” Munds said.

The CSD will be reviewing the survey results and discussing next steps at a special meeting on Thursday night.

A town hall meeting regarding Sunnyside and what the community would like to see will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Bay Community Center.

“We will be going over the survey results. It’s really for people to voice their opinions and hear what the community would like to see, and that’s what we are really striving for,” Munds said.