Los Osos CSD to survey registered voters on former school site acquisition

The Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) is looking to survey registered voters for a potential ballot measure to acquire the former Sunnyside School site for the community.

“It’s like a swath of land. If we don’t get it now, it will go away to private development,” said Ron Munds, Los Osos CSD general manager.

The CSD has hired a professional polling company to survey the public about a possible acquisition of the nearly 12-acre property.

“Just general questions so we can put together a package that indicates how people feel about the project,” said Munds.

Munds says they want feedback from everyone, whether you're for or against the idea. The survey will take about 10 to 15 minutes. “They will be contacted several ways. Email, phone, and text,” said Munds.

The results will help decide whether to move forward with a potential Sunnyside ballot measure.

The measure would include a $185 annual parcel tax, $85 would go toward the acquisition and end after 15 years and $100 would continue for ongoing maintenance and operations.

“I think everything is really expensive lately, but I would be willing to pay more to keep something beautiful rather than not paying money and someone buys it and does whatever they want with it,” said Cayce Richardson, Los Osos resident.

The Central Coast Waldorf School is one of the current leasees on the property. Cayce Richardson says it should stay there if the CSD acquires it.

“It’s an important place for people to go to school, and we don’t want someone out of state to buy it and build something that doesn’t work with the town,” Richardson said.

“We do have a Waldorf school here that would probably stay,” Munds said.

The survey will be open for 10 days, and then they will have to do the tabulations. So, within two to three weeks, we’re hoping to have information available,” Munds said.

The polling is scheduled to take place starting August 18.