Los Osos man accused of raping minor after meeting on social media

On Thursday, July 16, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials served a search warrant in the 2100 block of Fresno Street in Los Osos as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Wayland Stronglee of Los Osos on charges of rape by force and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Investigators say Stronglee met the victim through social media before the assault.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this case, or anyone who believes they may have had contact with Stronglee under similar circumstances, to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Investigators are working to determine whether there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.