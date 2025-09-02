Los Osos residents could see 'significant increase' in special fire tax due to budget shortfall

The Los Osos Community Services District is looking at ways to close a major funding gap for its fire and emergency medical services.

The CSD has been contracting with CAL FIRE since 2004, and over the years has seen slight increases in their fire and medical protection budget by around two to four percent, until a major increase this fiscal year of 25 percent.

Los Osos CSD General Manager Ron Munds says increases in fire costs have risen across the state.

“CAL FIRE has gone through negotiations with their labor union up in Sacramento, and then they have increased their pay and benefits to remain competitive, which has trickled down to us,” Munds explained.

Back in May, the CSD realized a $278,000 budget deficit for its fire and medical protection fund.

“This is the first time since 2004 that this has happened, so the board decided we need to look at options,” Munds said.

The options to close the budget gap include continuing contracting with CAL FIRE, setting up the district’s own fire department, divesting the district’s fire services to the county, and partnering with another agency like Morro Bay.

“Which I’m asking them to allow me to contact the City of Morro Bay to see if they’d be interested in a partnership and what that might look like,” Munds said.

He says that all of these options, minus the divestiture option, would require an increase in the town’s special fire tax. Right now, property owners pay $109 per year.

“I hate to put a number on it until we understand which direction we will go, but it will be a significant increase, so we need to prepare the community for that and I think people here understand the value we have in fire protection and emergency medical services,” Munds said.

“Of course, everything has been going up, so you need the safety of fire services,” said Susan Waidner, Los Osos resident.

"There are so many residents here on a fixed income. I'm on a fixed income and it's cutting into our livelihoods,” said Karen Boessow, Los Osos resident.

A vote would be required to increase the special fire tax.

“If it fails, I don’t know what we would do because we would stop operating in the red, meaning we would be going into our reserves and eventually run out of funding,” Munds said.

The fire and medical protection fund will be discussed at Thursday’s CSD meeting, but Munds says a final decision likely won’t happen for another year.