Los Osos residents react to deadly deputy-involved shooting in their neighborhood

Gunshots rang out overnight, waking Los Osos residents in the quiet Monarch Grove neighborhood and leaving one man dead, shot by deputies.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials say a woman made a 911 call out of concern for her safety.

“That there was a subject that was known to the caller that was in this area here in Los Osos and that he potentially had a violent history,” said Grace Norris, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

Deputies responded to Fresno Street and after searching the area, they found Andrew Biscay, 40, of Chowchilla. Norris says Biscay pointed a handgun at deputies, and that’s when the deputies fired shots at him.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office A still image from a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's vehicle video footage moments before a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Los Osos on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

“I woke up from an upstairs bedroom down the street to the sound of pop, pop, pop, so I went and looked out the window,” said Linda Kirn, Los Osos resident.

Kirn initially thought the noise was from firecrackers.

“That’s what I assumed was happening — maybe the firecrackers had started a fire because there were tons of lights and tons of vehicles, fire trucks and police cars coming in,” Kirn said.

Victor Vacanti lives two blocks away and also heard the shots.

“Boom, boom, boom and then I got up and looked out the window because I was upstairs, looked out the window and saw the emergency vehicle and lights,” Vacanti said.

Medics were called in after the shooting, but the man died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says deputies recovered a semi-automatic pellet gun from Biscay.

No deputies were injured.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure during incidents like this.

“We do not see these every day. We don’t even see them every year. This is our second officer-involved shooting of the year, the first being in January, but it is not a common occurrence,” Norris said.

“This is a really safe area, we’ve never had anything like that happen,” Vacanti said.

The deadly shooting is under investigation.