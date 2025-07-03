Man fatally shot by deputies in Los Osos previously arrested for impersonating officer

The man fatally shot by San Luis Obispo County’s Sheriff’s deputies in Los Osos just after midnight Wednesday had been arrested last month in Madera County on suspicion of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a family disturbance on June 20 in the 22000 block of Avenue 12 near Madera. There, deputies attempted to detain 40-year-old Andrew Biscay, who was wanted for outstanding warrants for vandalism and impersonating a peace officer.

Authorities say Biscay briefly resisted but was taken into custody after a short struggle. Deputies reported recovering a self-manufactured firearm, ammunition, a fake U.S. Marshal's badge and uniform, a self-made baton, and a flashing light. His vehicle also had markings that resembled law enforcement insignia.

Biscay was booked into the Madera County Jail, where his bail was set at $70,000.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on July 1, a woman in Los Osos called the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, saying she was concerned for her safety because a man she knew, described as having a history of violent behavior, was near her home.

Sheriff's officials say that when deputies responded to the area of the 2300 block of Fresno Street, they encountered Biscay, who they say pointed a gun at them. Deputies shot Biscay and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured and sheriff's officials say the incident is under investigation.