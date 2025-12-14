Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Needs N' Wishes holiday fundraiser supports local causes

The Southbay Community Center hosted its 20th annual "Needs N' Wishes" holiday fundraiser in Los Osos on Saturday, Dec. 13. The event offered free cookies, drinks, entertainment, and a silent auction.

Attendees got to shop at Santa’s Toy Store, Mrs. Claus’s Bake Shop, and Rudolph’s Kitchen. Each guest received a free hot dog ticket as well.

Biz Steinberg, the CEO of CAPSLO, shared, “It was packed when I arrived at about five after 11. So, I would say it's been people coming all day long. Everybody's getting, you know, their lunch, buying toys, looking at all the silent auction items, having a cookie.”

Organizers encouraged the community to bring spare change to help fill a two-gallon water jug. According to the press release, the first $15,000 in donations will be matched by two event supporters.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit 450 Prado and the San Luis Obispo Noor Clinic.

