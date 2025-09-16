Power is out for thousands of Los Osos residents

A power outage in Los Osos is affecting thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers on Monday evening.

According to PG&E's outage map, nearly 7,000 customers are affected.

The utility company's website says crews are working to restore power. The estimated reopening time is 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

"There is an unplanned outage in your area," according to the website. "Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on."

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.