Town hall event on possible school site sale draws in 'excited' Los Osos locals

For over a year, city officials in Los Osos have been looking into the possibility of transforming the former Sunnyside Elementary School site into a community park and recreational area.

The property— which is valued at $6 million— is owned by the San Luis Coastal Unified School District (SLCUSD). The Los Osos Community Services District (LOCSD) and the county have expressed interested in purchasing it.



On Saturday afternoon, LOCSD and the Los Osos Community Advisory Board held a town hall meeting to hear locals' thoughts on the potential $6 million sale.

Over 100 people showed up to the event.

The agency presented several concept plans for the property during the meeting, including the possibility of turning it into playing fields, an open space, and community buildings.

One official told KSBY that they have received positive feedback from locals about the project.

"So far, we've had a lot of support from the community. People are very excited about the potential options here for recreation, sports leagues, pickleball, and all kinds of things. So, we're here just at the very beginning to talk about what that might look like," Deborah Howe, a chairperson of LOCSD, said.

LOCSD has a few weeks left before SLCUSD's deadline to submit an offer.

The organization has invited community members to share their thoughts on an online survey ahead of the decision.