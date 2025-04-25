Morning Minute: Festivals, nursing grant, garden tour

Good morning Central Coast and Happy Friday! As we get ready for the weekend, here a few of the top stories from daybreak.

Lights, camera, strawberries: The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival wrapped up their opening nightwhich began with the showing of Sundance Audience Award Winner DJ Ahmet. The action continues today with even more screenings and the always popular Surf Nite. Meanwhile, over in Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival begins today over at the Santa Maria Fairpark and will go through the weekend. It includes dessert eating, samples, cooking demonstrations and much more.

Improving nursing workforce: Cuesta College was one of 55 colleges across the state to received state funding for improving access for nursing students. The nursing program received $623,000 to improve it's growing nursing program. The funding will look to go towards multilingual digital textbooks and student support systems and tablets and laptops for students who do not have them. The funding is to help address healthcare workforce shortages.

Garden tours: The 37th annual Garden Tour in Los Osos and Morro Bay is set to kick off on Sunday.The garden tour saw 500 people last year and raised $7,000. All 100% of the proceeds go directly to local girls’ education.