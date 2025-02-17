Morning Minute: Local fundraisers and restaurant week kicks off

Good morning, Central Coast! It's Presidents Day and we’re in for a fantastic forecast, perfect for anyone with the day off who wants to embrace the outdoors. Here are some stories we are following this morning:

Community Reporter Juliet Lemar shares this story of former Navy member Josh Bryant who joined Santa Barbara City College's unique Commercial Diving Program. The program fosters a strong sense of camaraderie among students and offers diverse employment opportunities, equipping graduates with skills that extend beyond diving, with prospects in industries like wind farm inspection.

While the Eaton and Palisades fires in Southern California have ended, local support efforts for those affected continue, including a benefit concert in San Luis Obispo. Proceeds from the Show the Love Benefit for LA Area Fire Victims will support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which provides essential resources for fire response and community assistance.

The 10th annual Ducky Derby fundraiser took place in Downtown San Luis Obispo. Community members watched hundreds of rubber ducks race in a creek, organized by Cal Poly's Sigma Nu fraternity. The event raised over $28,000 for Jack's Helping Hand, a nonprofit supporting local children with cancer or special needs, the fraternity has raised more than $100,000 over the past decade.

Lompoc Restaurant Week kicks off today, providing locals and visitors with a variety of dining experiences featuring prix-fixe meals, two-for-one dining, and tasting options at participating businesses. The event runs through Sunday, February 23, and includes a range of eateries and wineries, offering a chance to discover new favorites or enjoy familiar spots. Click here to see the locations.