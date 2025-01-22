Morning Minute: Locals react to Trump's executive orders, TSA finds, and more

Good morning, Central Coast. While much of the country braces for a once-in-a-generation snowstorm, we’re enjoying far milder conditions here by the coast.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily halting leasing and permitting for offshore wind projects in federal waters, including near Morro Bay, to evaluate environmental, economic, and subsidy impacts on the wind industry. While local fishermen welcomed the pause, citing concerns about marine life and fishing disruptions, clean energy advocates and some companies expressed opposition, highlighting the role of wind energy in meeting national and state renewable energy goals. Community Reporter Sophia Villalba has the full story.

Another order from President Trump is defining gender strictly as male or female. The Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo has responded, with Board President Julia Thompson calling the move “nonsense” —read her full statement and learn about resources available by clicking this link.

Packing your carry-on might seem straightforward, but TSA agents at Santa Barbara Airport dealt with over 625 pounds of prohibited items last year—turns out, even drill sets and mac-and-cheese can cause a stir! Luckily, new CT scanners and RFID tech make security smoother, so double-check your bag (and ditch that water bottle) before you fly.

The speed limit on Main Street in Templeton between 1st and 8th Streets is now 25 mph, giving the area a safety boost as it’s officially deemed a business district. Locals are on board, noting that even a 5 mph slowdown can make a big difference—especially when kids, crosswalks, and a blinding sunset are in play.

