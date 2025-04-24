Morning Minute: roundabouts, park revitalization and SLOIFF

Good morning and Happy Thursday Central Coast! Here are of the top stories from our daybreak show.

Round we go: Morro Bay City Council halted plans on Tuesday night on a controversial roundabout projectoff of Highway 41, Highway 1 and Main Street. Many council members were concerned about many issues including pedestrian safety, impacts to local businesses, residents and tourists. Community reporter Sophia Villalba explained that city staff was directed to halt progress on the environmental impact report that was 95% done and cost around $400,000.

Grover Beach park revitalized: The Grover Beach City Council has approved a final construction contract for Phases 1 and 2 of the Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project. The project is expected to start in June and last through early 2026. City officials say there will be major improvements to the park, including a new amphitheater, bandshell, all-abilities playground and restrooms.

31st Annual SLO International Film Festival: Over 100 films displayed over the course of six days as the 31st Annual SLO International Film Festival returns to the Central Coast. Films will be shown throughout downtown San Luis Obispo at the home of the SLO Film Center, Palm Theatre, Fremont Theater and Downtown Centre Cinemas. You can find the full schedule at our story here.