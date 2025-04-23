Morro Bay halts environmental review for roundabout project

The Morro Bay City Council voted to stop a controversial Hwy 41, Hwy 1, and Main Street roundabout project at a meeting Tuesday night.

“I’m glad it's RIP roundabout,” said Francine Esposito, Highway 41 Antique Emporium owner.

According to City Engineer Cindy Cecil, against recommendations by city staff, Caltrans and SLOCOG, the City Council decided to block the project.

“It didn’t seem big enough for me, like how is it going to involve Chevron? But they did show a drawing of it so I guess it’s doable,” said Scott Hlaudy, Morro Bay resident.

Cecil says staff was directed to stop work on the environmental reports, which were 95% done and cost a total of $400,000. There was just $81,000 left to pay.

Mayor Carla Wixom told KSBY, "Council majority was concerned on many issues including pedestrian safety, impacts to businesses, residents and visitors. Roundabouts can provide circulation benefits but are not necessarily pedestrian friendly. This is a very constrained area in regard to space and would address traffic flows on the east side but not on the west side by the school and hotels."

“That’s sad because what a waste of money if it does not go forward,” Hlaudy said.

“I feel that we really need to pay attention to the dollars that are coming into the town and how they are being spent,” Esposito said.

Jenny Hlaudy has been living at Silver City Mobile Home Park since 2019. She thinks the nearby project is a good idea to alleviate traffic congestion but she does have reservations.

“Experienced drivers would be able to handle roundabouts, but my concern is the inexperienced drivers of the high school students,” she explained.

“Perhaps put up a blinking light, something of that nature, which is talking pennies on the dollar,” Esposito said.

Cecil says the city council will officially address the intersection project at a future city council meeting.