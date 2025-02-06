Morning Minute: School budgets, Angelina Jolie honored in SB and free tax help

Good morning! We have an active weather pattern headed out way, click here for more.Check out these stories we are highlighting this morning:

Paso Robles' Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park is facing budget challenges, with costs expected to rise to $160,000 this year despite a base budget of $100,000. To bridge the gap, the city is exploring funding options, including reducing the event's length, limiting entertainment, and seeking additional community support. While cuts are being considered, officials emphasize the importance of maintaining security and the fireworks show,which many residents see as the highlight of the celebration.

The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program is offering free tax filing services on the Central Coast, primarily assisting taxpayers over 50 and low-to-moderate-income earners. With expanded locations, volunteers prepared over 3,000 returns in San Luis Obispo County last year, including 800 in Paso Robles. This year, the program can assist individual business owners with expenses up to $50,000, appointments can be made at ccfreetax.org.

Community Reporter Juliet Lemar gives us a report from the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Angelina Jolie received the Maltin Modern Master Award, which honors individuals who have made a significant cultural impact through film. Before the ceremony, she greeted fans and shared advice on making a difference, emphasizing the importance of listening to those with lived experiences.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District is facing a nearly $6 million budget deficit, prompting proposed cuts to teachers, classroom sizes, and counselors. Some trustees are pushing for PG&E to continue its past financial contributions, arguing that since Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant remains open, the company has a moral obligation to support the district. Community Reporter Karson Wells has been following this story, here are some key points:

