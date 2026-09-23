Aircraft pilot rescued after forced water landing off the coast of Morro Bay

An aircraft pilot was rescued from the ocean on the night of September 22, after a forced water landing just northwest of Morro Bay.

According to the California Coast Guard, Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received notifications of the downed aircraft at approximately 7:07 p.m.

The Terminal Radar Approach at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport also reported an aircraft in distress.

Shortly after, a rescue boat was dispatched from the Morro Bay coast guard to search for the aircraft.

While the wreckage of the plane was not found, the pilot was successfully rescued by the U.S. Navy, according to the California Coast Guard. The pilot’s condition is still unknown.

Mariners have been urged to navigate the area with caution and report any debris or pollution seen in the area to the Los Angeles-Long Beach sector of the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.