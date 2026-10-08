Bear spotted at Morro Rock

A young black bear was spotted at Morro Rock on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) say the approximately two-year-old bear was first seen at about 7:50 a.m.

Coleman Drive and the walking path to Morro Rock were closed to the public for a short time, but reopened after the bear made its way onto the nearby power plant property.

The unusual wildlife sighting drew a crowd of onlookers.

"We were going on a little walk with the outdoor group and we heard about the bear, but we didn't think we were gonna catch a glimpse of it, and we saw this commotion going on, and then we saw all the cops, and then we saw the bear go up by the rock," Collin Lomelino and Brian Lotzgesell shared.

Fish and Wildlife officials say it's uncommon to see a bear in that area, although bears sometimes follow wildlife corridors, like creeks, that lead into cities or towns.

CDFW biologists reportedly used hazing techniques to move the bear toward Morro Creek, and they expect that it will follow the creek back to its usual habitat.

