Carolers take to the water in Morro Bay during holiday paddleboard event

Christmas carolers took to the water Saturday morning for a yearly event celebrating the holidays on the Central Coast.

Over a dozen people from across San Luis Obispo County got dressed in festive costumes to paddle through Morro Bay and sing Christmas music at 10 a.m.

Some dogs could also be seen riding on the boards.

Community members tell KSBY that the event has been going on for about 10 years.

Morro Bay is no stranger to festive paddleboarding events; this past October, it was the site of the annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle, which saw community members dressed in their spookiest costumes paddleboarding through the bay.