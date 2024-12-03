Caroling cops making their rounds in Morro Bay this week

Officers with the Morro Bay Police Department will be escorting Santa Claus around town this week.
If you hear sirens and Christmas tunes in your neighborhood, head outside to say "hi" and get a gift from Santa.
The annual event takes place from 5-8 p.m. through Thursday in the following areas:
- Monday, Dec. 2 — North Morro Bay east and west of Highway 1 to San Jacinto
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 — North Morro Bay south of San Jacinto to Atascadero Rd., Cloisters
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Central Morro Bay (Morro Dunes, Silver City, Radcliffe, north side of Morro Bay Blvd., west side of Main St. and Embarcadero)
- Thursday, Dec. 5 — South Morro Bay (Kern, east side of Main St. to State Parks)