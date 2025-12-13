Casa de Flores residents’ wishes granted through "Adopt a Senior" holiday program

Senior residents at Casa de Flores in Morro Bay had their wishes granted on Friday, Dec. 12, thanks to the annual "Adopt a Senior" program. All 88 residents filled out wish cards, and employees made their holiday dreams come true by "adopting" them.

Johnathan Flores, an administrator at Casa de Flores, shared, "The more people, the merrier, you know? So that's why we really opened it up with the community. Because our residents, they enjoy each other here. But having others join them for this special moment is really the best. Just seeing their smiles, their faces light up. Just the glow of the holiday spirit. It's pretty amazing."

The celebration included a silent auction, appetizers, drinks, and a food drive. Administrators note that any leftover funds from the program will go toward special events and field trips for residents throughout the year.