Casa de Flores to hold holiday bash to benefit senior residents

The Casa de Flores senior residence in Morro Bay is gearing up for the holidays and inviting the public to a special holiday event.

The facility wants to ensure that all of its 88 residents receive a gift over the holidays.

Through its "adopt a senior" program, each resident fills out a wish card and each employee "adopts" a senior to fulfill that wish.

To assist with the cost of the program, Casa de Flores will hold a holiday bash for the community on Dec. 12, from 4-6:30 p.m. The event will include a silent auction, raffle, appetizers, drinks, and a food drive.

"The theme and the root behind this event is to open it up to the public to give the public, this is a wonderful community here, an opportunity to come to Casa de Flores and give as well to our seniors," said Jonathan Roberts, facility administrator.

Casa de Flores is located at 1405 Teresa Drive. The facility is accepting donations for its gift raffle, and monetary donations can also be made by emailing assistedlivingadmits@compass-health.com.

Administrators say any funds left over from the adopt a senior program will be used throughout the year for special events and field trips for residents.

