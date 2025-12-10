City of Morro Bay names new city manager

The City of Morro Bay has announced the selection of a new city manager.

John Craig will take over the role starting January 13.

City of Morro Bay John Craig

City officials tout his more than 25 years of leadership experience in city and county government, most recently serving as Deputy County Manager in Los Alamos County, New Mexico. He also previously served as City Manager of Barre, Vermont, County Manager of Talbot County, Maryland, Deputy City Manager of Rico Rancho, New Mexico, Assistant County Administrator of Mono County, California, and Director of General Services for the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am honored to join Morro Bay and grateful for the trust the City Council and community have place in me,” Craig said in a statement released by the city. “My goal is to listen first, learn quickly, and work together to support the Council’s goals and maintain the high-quality services that reflect Morro Bay’s values.”

“With John’s extensive experience and commitment to community engagement, I am confident that he will lead our city with integrity and vision,” said Mayor Carla Wixom. “Together, we will work to enhance the quality of life for our residents and honor the unique spirit of Morro Bay.”

Craig takes over the role left open when the city parted ways with its former city manager, Yvonne Kimball, in July. Andrea Lueker has been serving as interim city manager.

City officials say the search for a new city manager drew candidates from across the country, and that “Craig emerged as the top choice based on his extensive experience, leadership approach, and alignment with Morro Bay’s priorities.”