Coleman Park in Morro Bay to see new features in first project phase

New features are planned for Coleman Park, situated between Morro Rock and the Embarcadero.

“Which are probably two of our most visited tourist areas,” said Greg Kwolek, Morro Bay Public Works director.

The park has been without a permanent restroom since 2021, when it was demolished due to structural issues.

“There is definitely a need for more restrooms right here,” said Alex Ardekani of Morro Bay.

A new restroom is one of the things planned for the first phase of the project, which will be put in the same location as the one that was removed.

“Our focus is to get the bathrooms in right now before the tourist season starts,” Kwolek said.

“If people are coming here and bringing their kids to the park, it would be better so they don’t have to walk as far if they have little kids and need to use the restroom,” said Sarah Ganzfried of Morro Bay.

Phase 1 also includes plans for accessible parking and pathway connections.

“I think it’s great as long as it doesn’t impact the wildlife,” Ganzfried said.

The total project budget exceeds $900,000, with the City utilizing a $600,000 State Parks grant. When the grant was awarded in 2022, the original project called for more amenities like fitness stations and a stage/plaza.

“The current issue is that cost escalations have made that full scope within that budget infeasible. This is a common issue statewide because of cost escalations over the last few years after COVID,” said Austin Della, Morro Bay senior civil engineer.

Phase 2 would incorporate the Waterfront Master Plan, developing plans for other park amenities, with a goal of completion for that phase by December 2027.

Some people say the new features at Coleman Park are a good thing.

“This area needs to be clean and nice, considering all the tourists that come here. It will be a good image for Morro Bay,” Ardekani said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by May of next year.