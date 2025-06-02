Dozens show up for Morro Bay's last Pride flag raising at City Hall

The Pride flag was raised for the last time at Morro Bay City Hall Monday morning.

"Today is an emotional day,” said Summer Birchell, Gaia's Garden & Apothecary owner.

Around 50 people turned out to watch the Pride flag go up.

"The Pride flag means to me that we see you. We see me. I’m part of this community. We see all the wonderful diversity of humankind,” said Jason Sisk-Provencio, United Church of Christ pastor.

But when it comes down from in front of City Hall at the end of the month, it won’t go up again.

That’s due to the city council’s unanimous vote last month to reverse the city's flagpole policy, allowing only the American flag, California state flag, and City of Morro Bay flag to fly at city facilities. It leaves out commemorative and non-traditional flags, such as the LGBTQ+ flag.

"To see this happen just weeks before Pride is a message. That is a very strong message. The flag is more than just a piece of fabric,” said Linnea Valdivia, Gala Pride & Diversity Center Program Manager.

"It also came very quickly, very fast. I absolutely believe the timing was an unfortunate thing,” said Councilmember Cyndee Edwards.

Councilmembers Bill Luffee and Cindee Edwards voted for the new policy but also took part in Monday’s flag-raising.

It’s Edwards’ third year raising the Pride flag at Morro Bay City Hall.

"Nothing is permanent, and I feel the political climate had a lot to do with what led us to our vote, at least for me. I had a lot of concern for people who are often disregarded, scrutinized, and criticized,” Edwards said.

Small business owners were also in attendance.

"We see them, and we honor them in their journey through life,” Birchell said.

Councilmember Edwards says she’s looking toward the future.

"My hope is that we refocus the energy on doing larger opportunities and creating those for the future of the LGBTQ+ community,” Edwards said.

Others are also remaining hopeful.

"It is sad to know that next year it won’t be, but we believe in them and their abilities, so we hope that things will turn around for them,” Birchell said.

"We're going to stay strong and try to repeal that at some point. It means a lot that everybody came out for it as well,” said Shell Voorhees, Morro Bay resident.

The new flagpole ordinance goes into effect on July 1.