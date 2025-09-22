Erosion issues at Morro Bay park prompt concern among some residents

Some people in Morro Bay say they are concerned about erosion happening at Bayshore Bluffs Park.

“You can see it’s not very solid,” said David Rose.

Rose has lived in Morro Bay for 40 years and says he uses the Bayshore Bluffs staircase regularly to get to his kayaks and sailboat.

He says erosion right in front of the staircase worries him. He's concerned that if the city doesn’t take action soon, it will undermine the staircase.

“You can see right here where you can see the footing at the stairs at the bottom,” Rose said.

Councilmember Bill Luffee says the city is aware of it and is looking into whether emergency repairs can be done.

Luffee says a new city engineer will rescope the area soon to see if emergency repairs can be done.

With quotes for permanent repairs coming in at around $100,000, Luffee says it’s not currently in the city’s budget.

However, Rose says he hopes something is done soon.

“The truth of the matter is this needs to get fixed before winter,” she said.

The timeline for both temporary and permanent repairs is currently being decided.