First Responder Round-up brings responders from around the world to Morro Bay

The first-ever First Responder Round-up kicked off Thursday morning in Morro Bay.

Event organizers say more than 200 first responders came together from around the world for the event.

It featured various training scenarios, some including helicopters, and a Navy demonstration.

"One of the most important treatments for drowning is actually prevention, but once a rescue has been performed, then that last link in the chain of survival is providing that treatment and that resuscitation," said Justin Sempsrott, Lifeguards Without Borders Executive Director.

Organizers say the event then wrapped up with a debriefing.

