Former Morro Bay City Manager expected to fill interim role

The Morro Bay City Council is expected to appoint Andrea Lueker as Interim City Manager at a special meeting this Thursday, July 10.

Lueker previously served as Morro Bay City Manager from 2007 through 2013. In December 2013, the city council agreed to a separation agreement with Lueker after several months of meetings regarding her employment. The reason for her departure was not disclosed.

If appointed, Lueker will serve in the interim role while the city recruits for a permanent city manager.

In late June, the Morro Bay City Council voted 3-2 to dismiss City Manager Yvonne Kimball. No reason was given.

Thursday’s special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Hall.