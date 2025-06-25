In 3-2 vote, Morro Bay City Council dismisses city manager

The City of Morro Bay has parted ways with its city attorney.

Mayor Carla Wixom confirmed to community reporter Sophia Villalba that city councilmembers voted 3-2 Tuesday night to dismiss Yvonne Kimball without cause.

Wixom did not provide additional information, stating the city is “not at liberty to discuss personnel issues.”

Kimball was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday.

Kimball has been with the City of Morro Bay since August 2023.

Morro Bay city officials at the time said Kimball’s appointment “was made following an extensive recruitment process.”

She was one of two finalists among 41 candidates.

KSBY has also reached out to Morro Bay’s city attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.