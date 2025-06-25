Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

In 3-2 vote, Morro Bay City Council dismisses city manager

A reason for Kimball's dismissal was not provided.
yvonne kimball.jpg
KSBY
KSBY News interviewed then-Morro Bay City Manager Yvonne Kimball in July 2024.
yvonne kimball.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The City of Morro Bay has parted ways with its city attorney.

Mayor Carla Wixom confirmed to community reporter Sophia Villalba that city councilmembers voted 3-2 Tuesday night to dismiss Yvonne Kimball without cause.

Wixom did not provide additional information, stating the city is “not at liberty to discuss personnel issues.”

Kimball was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday.

Kimball has been with the City of Morro Bay since August 2023. 

Morro Bay city officials at the time said Kimball’s appointment “was made following an extensive recruitment process.”

She was one of two finalists among 41 candidates.

KSBY has also reached out to Morro Bay’s city attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community