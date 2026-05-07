Free mental health forum in San Luis Obispo

Assemblymember Dawn Addis will host a Mental Health Forum in San Luis Obispo on Friday, May 8 bringing together local leaders, behavioral health professionals, and community advocates to address hard-to-treat mental illness.
The moderated conversation will explore current behavioral health investments, identify gaps in care, and consider potential state-level policy solutions to improve outcomes for some of California's most vulnerable communities.
The forum runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Participants include:
- Dawn Marie Anderson, local parent and advocate
- Samantha Parker, San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health
- Meghan Boaz Alvarez, Transitions Mental Health Association
- Lieutenant Caleb Kemp, San Luis Obispo Police Department
- Jack Lahey, Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County
A YouTube live stream will be available here: Assemblymember Dawn Addis Hosts Mental Health Forum - YouTube
Click here to RSVP: RSVP is required for media webinar attendance [lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov].