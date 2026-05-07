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Free mental health forum in San Luis Obispo

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Assemblymember Dawn Addis will host a Mental Health Forum in San Luis Obispo on Friday, May 8 bringing together local leaders, behavioral health professionals, and community advocates to address hard-to-treat mental illness.

The moderated conversation will explore current behavioral health investments, identify gaps in care, and consider potential state-level policy solutions to improve outcomes for some of California's most vulnerable communities.

The forum runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Participants include:

  • Dawn Marie Anderson, local parent and advocate
  • Samantha Parker, San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health
  • Meghan Boaz Alvarez, Transitions Mental Health Association
  • Lieutenant Caleb Kemp, San Luis Obispo Police Department
  • Jack Lahey, Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County

A YouTube live stream will be available here: Assemblymember Dawn Addis Hosts Mental Health Forum - YouTube

Click here to RSVP:  RSVP is required for media webinar attendance [lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov].

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