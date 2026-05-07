Free mental health forum in San Luis Obispo

Assemblymember Dawn Addis will host a Mental Health Forum in San Luis Obispo on Friday, May 8 bringing together local leaders, behavioral health professionals, and community advocates to address hard-to-treat mental illness.

The moderated conversation will explore current behavioral health investments, identify gaps in care, and consider potential state-level policy solutions to improve outcomes for some of California's most vulnerable communities.

The forum runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Participants include:

Dawn Marie Anderson, local parent and advocate

Samantha Parker, San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health

Meghan Boaz Alvarez, Transitions Mental Health Association

Lieutenant Caleb Kemp, San Luis Obispo Police Department

Jack Lahey, Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County

A YouTube live stream will be available here: Assemblymember Dawn Addis Hosts Mental Health Forum - YouTube

Click here to RSVP: RSVP is required for media webinar attendance [lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov].